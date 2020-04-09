MacKenzie Bezos just made the Forbes billionaires list for the first time, but she's still not the richest woman in the world. Here's how her $36 billion fortune stacks up against her wealthier peers.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images MacKenzie Bezos is the world’s richest woman.

MacKenzie Bezos has made Forbes’ Billionaires List for the first time. An estimated net worth of $US36 billion ranks her as the fourth-richest woman in the world.

She and Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, finalised their divorce in July. Jeff founded Amazon after they got married. In the community property state of Washington, which dictates assets acquired during marriage to be split 50-50, that means MacKenzie could have received the right to half of her husband’s Amazon fortune if they didn’t sign a prenup (which they reportedly didn’t).

That could have left a wife divorcing the world’s richest man – who has an estimated net worth of $US113 billion – as the world’s richest woman with a net worth of $US56 billion. But that’s not quite the case for MacKenzie.

During the settlement, MacKenzie received 25% of Jeff’s Amazon stake, or 4% of the company, according to Forbes.

The move is in line with a Twitter statement MacKenzie made in April, in which she said she’s granting Jeff Bezos all of her interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75% of the Amazon stock co-owned by the pair, as well as voting control over the shares she’s retaining.

That leaves Mackenzie with her current $US36 billion net worth. Here’s where that falls among the world’s five richest women, according to Forbes’ Billionaires List:

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

MacKenzie Bezos’ role in Amazon dates back to the company’s origins. According to Business Insider’s Mark Abadi, she was one of Amazon’s first employees and reportedly drove her husband cross-country while he drafted part of the company’s business plan.

