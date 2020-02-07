Jeff Bezos raked in $3.5 billion in 4 days by selling Amazon stock

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WIRED25

Jeff Bezos raked in nearly $US3.5 billion in four days by selling Amazon shares.

The e-commerce giant’s founder and CEO sold more than 1.7 million shares since last Friday.

Bezos scheduled the sale of 3% of his Amazon shares to occur after its earnings last week.

The e-commerce titan’s founder and CEO netted about $US1.8 billion by selling more than 905,000 shares last Friday and Monday, according to SEC filings. Bezos also raked in around $US1.7 billion by selling nearly 811,000 shares on Tueday and Wednesday,SEC filings show.

The pre-arranged sales represent about 3% of the Amazon chief’s holdings. Bezos – the world’s wealthiest man with an estimated fortune of $US126 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index – scheduled the sales to occur after Amazon blew away earnings forecasts last week.

Amazon’s stock price has jumped by a quarter in the past year and 11% since the start of this year, boosting the company’s market capitalisation to north of $US1 trillion. The company has benefited from its explosive cloud-storage business, Amazon Web Services, as well as popular offerings such as its voice-controlled smart devices and video-streaming service.

