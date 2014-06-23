Jeff Bezos Gave An Amazon Customer An Autograph And Some Advice

Amazon introduced its long-rumoured Amazon Phone at an event in Seattle last week, and the company invited faithful Amazon customers to attend.

The customers added a bit of liveliness to an otherwise typical media tech event: they cheered, they clapped. Even CEO Jeff Bezos’ mum was in the audience.

I understand now why Amazon invited the public to #AmazonEvent. Fans cheer. Journalists don’t. Brings authentic exuberance.

— Lindsey Turrentine (@lturrentine) June 18, 2014

So afterwards, Amazon took its faithful fans back to its campus for a catered lunch and some drinks, according to Geekwire. Bezos made an appearance, and walked around meeting some of the people who were at the lunch.

As he approached Christie Angino’s table, she and her table mates decided to ask Bezos to sign their iPhones and Android phones.

Here’s the result:

What Jeff Bezos wrote on this Amazon customer’s iPhone http://t.co/jarfvX6BYW pic.twitter.com/8qY1eRS8Tp

— triciad (@triciad) June 22, 2014

A little bit of on-the-spot marketing to give the Amazon Phone a boost.

“It was evident that he was going to give each of us a moment to say hello and really ensure we knew he appreciated each and every one of us,” Angino tells Geekwire. “So it was an excited, but calm atmosphere. He did not give a speech to us, and was not introduced formally, he just walked in and came to each table and looked each of us in the eye and said hello and thank you. I was surprised actually at how sincere it really felt.”

The Fire Phone goes on sale July 25, but you can only get it if you’re an AT&T customer. It costs $US199.99 with a two-year contract. You can also buy it without a contract starting at $US649.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

