Jeff Bezos just announced huge plans in Florida for his mysterious rocket company

Amazon-founder Jeff Bezos just announced that he’s investing $US200 million in a new operations base in Cape Canaveral, Florida for his mysterious rocket company Blue Origin.

Blue Origin will take over Complex 36, where historic missions like Mariner (the first spacecraft to travel to Mars) and Pioneer 10 (the first spacecraft to reach the asteroid belt) launched from.

Over 100 rockets have launched from the site, but it has remained silent for the past 10 years — nothing has launched since 2005.

“Too long!” Bezos said during the announcement at Cape Canaveral. “We can’t wait to fix that.”

From this incredible video, released back in April, we know that Blue Origin is working to develop reusable rockets that won’t be destroyed during landing — an accomplishment that could drastically lower the price of spaceflight.

It shows Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft travelling to space and back:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Unfortunately something went wrong during the test, and the company wasn’t able to recover the rocket.

The April test flight launched from the company’s headquarters in Texas, but now future launches will happen from Cape Canaveral, Bezos said.

And Blue Origin won’t only launch rockets from Complex 36. Bezos said he plans to build an operations base there to continue developing reusable rockets. So it seems like Bezos is finally ready to start sharing more information about Blue Origin, after spending years keeping most of the company’s progress under wraps.

“We’ll be manufacturing our reusable fleet of oribital launchers and readying them for flight again and again,” Bezos said during the announcement.

Bezos’s publicity approach is a stark contrast to the transparency we’ve seen from Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX. Musk has not been shy about publicly sharing his quest to develop reusable rockets to dramatically reduce the cost of spaceflight. He regularly shares images and video from his attempted rocket landings in the ocean.

Now it seems the race is on between SpaceX and Blue Origin to develop the world’s first reusable rocket.

By setting up a base in Cape Canaveral, Blue Origin will join SpaceX which operates out of launch pad 40, and Lockheed Martin which operates out of launch pad 41.

Bezos said Blue Origin will start testing a bigger and better rocket designed to land back on Earth after a launch:

However, he did not reveal what the new rocket will be used for.

Right now, the New Shepard spacecraft has a capsule that can sit six people and boost them into space where they will experience weightlessness for a few minutes. The planned flights are purely for entertainment and space tourism — Blue Origin has no official plans to carry astronauts yet.

SpaceX, by contrast, already has a contract with NASA to shuttle supplies to the International Space Station, and to eventually carry astronauts there.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

