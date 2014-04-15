Jeff Bezos And Mark Zuckerberg Are Racing To Dominate The Mobile Payments Business

This is part of the “Tech 360” series offering a 360-degree view of the tech industry, from in-depth reporting to weekly posts on what you need to know. “Tech 360” is sponsored by Delta. Read more in the series »

Here’s what will be on people’s minds during the next seven days in tech:

Facebook is looking at getting into the payments and remittances business, and so is Amazon. Amazon is also reportedly developing its own phone. The race to dominate mobile payments remains the hottest area in tech. Facebook has the larger mobile audience, but Amazon has more experience actually taking people’s money.

Apple is generating news about pricing strategy for the upcoming iPhone 6.



Which tech mogul will the anti-gentrification protesters strike next? Last week, anti-tech protesters in San Francisco staged a demonstration against Google lawyer Jack Halprin, and Business Insider’s Kyle Russell was mugged for his Google Glass. The activists are targeting tech execs one by one … who’s next?



Tech stocks slid downward last week but stabilised on Monday. Reuters reports: “The Nasdaq Composite Index has fallen 4.7 per cent for April so far. That means the Nasdaq still has a way to go before slipping into correction mode, which Wall Street defines as a drop of 10 per cent from a recent peak.”

Yahoo reports earnings on Tuesday April 15.

Intel reports earnings on Tuesday April 15.

Google and IBM both disclose quarterly earnings on April 16.

Tax day is April 15.



Netflix reports earnings on April 21.

Facebook is hiring a head of research.

@WalmartLabs is hiring a principal software engineer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.