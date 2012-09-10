JEFF BEZOS: Amazon's Not Going To Launch A Smartphone This Year

Photo: Charlie Rose

There has been a lot of speculation that Amazon is going to start making and selling its own smartphone.From time to time, this speculation gets “confirmed.”



Last week, for example, one report suggested that Amazon would be rolling out its smartphone at the Kindle launch presentation.

Nope.

And, in fact, it doesn’t sound like Amazon is going to be rolling out a smartphone (or anything else) for the rest of this year.

How do we know?

Because All Things D’s Tricia Duryee asked Jeff Bezos about Amazon’s future product plans in an excellent long interview posted here.

Bezos had this to say:

Q: What about extending the [product] roadmap beyond these devices that we saw today?

Bezos: I can’t talk about our future roadmap, but we have some ideas about what we can do in the future. … You are exhausting me now, come on, Tricia! We just finished this one! You are such a demanding customer! What else do you got?!

But you do have demanding customers!

Bezos: We will certainly — not any time soon — but next year. We have some more things that we hope people will enjoy. It’s premature for me to talk about them.

So, there you have it. Amazon’s not going to be launching a smartphone this year.

That’s good news for Apple. Because an Amazon smartphone, priced and built well, could be a big threat to the iPhone profit machine.

(OK, fine. There’s wiggle room there. Maybe Bezos was only talking about the future Kindle roadmap. You be the judge.)

What else did Bezos have to say?

He said that the Kindle Fire HD is the best tablet in the world–at any price. It will be interesting to hear what Apple folks have to say about that.

