12 Quotes By Jeff Bezos That Reveal How He Grew The Amazon Empire

After founding the company in July 1994, Jeff Bezos has grown Amazon into a web-enabled behemoth.

The Everything Store has 88,400 employees around the world, a reported 244 million customer base, and a market cap of $US150 billion.

Along the way, he’s become a billionaire.

Bezos has an understanding of contemporary business like few other people. To better understand his genius, we rounded up quotes from interviews, shareholder letters, and other sources.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

