Jeff Bezos Explains What Happened To The Fire Phone

Devan Joseph, Kamelia Angelova

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos chatted with Henry Blodget at Business Insider’s Ignition 2014. He insists it’s way too early to call Amazon’s Fire Phone a failure.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

