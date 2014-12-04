BEZOS: I Have Spent Billions Of Dollars On Failed Bets -- But I'll Never Do This

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos explains the importance of “bold bets” with Henry Blodget at Business Insider’s Ignition 2014. He says they have actually helped cover billions of dollars in failures.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

