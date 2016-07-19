Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will play an alien in the new Star Trek movie

Jeff Bezos loves Star Trek, and space in general, and now he’s finally become a member of Starfleet.

Bezos has a cameo in the third instalment of the Star Trek reboot, “Star Trek Beyond,” the AP reports. He plays an alien who is also a “Starfleet Official,” according to his IMDB page. This is Bezos’ second acting credit — he also appeared as a security guard in a short film called “Tooth Fairy”.

So what was Bezos like on set?

“He was awesome,” said director Justin Lin. “It was like a president was visiting, you know? He had a big entourage! But it didn’t matter because he was so into it. He had to wait around all day because it was one day we were shooting, like, three different scenes and, it was also credit to Jeff because … he just nailed it every time.”

Just to be clear, Bezos only appears in a “single tracking shot,” according to the AP.

Even Hollywood stars found his entourage to be intense.”I was there for the bit with his, like, nine bodyguards and three limos. It was really intense,” Chris Pine said. “I had no idea who he was. Not a clue. But he was obviously very important.”

Bezos has said previously that his love of space as a child was one thing that led him to found Blue Origin, his private space company.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

