Amazon Experimenting With Drones That Will Deliver Packages In 30 Minutes

Amazon is experimenting with drones that will deliver packages within 30 minutes. CEO Jeff Bezos made the announcement in a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday night with Charlie Rose.

Bezos expects the drones to be fully autonomous and in operation within four or five years. He said there are numerous tests and regulations to deal with in the meantime. Amazon calls the drone delivery service Prime Air. No humans are involved. The small plastic package containing your items are loaded underneath a drone, which Amazon calls an octocopter, and automatically flown to your house.

CBS teased the “60 Minutes” segment repeatedly during football games today, with Bezos saying he had a “big surprise” to share with everyone today.

Here’s a video of the Amazon drones in action:

