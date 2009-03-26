Jeff Bewkes Seeking New Leaders For Warner Bros. In 2011

We didn’t think Barry Meyer and Alan Horn’s short contract extensions at Warner Bros. were such a big deal, but it turns out that Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes is looking for new executives at the studio, the LA Times reports.

LAT: Bewkes said Tuesday that the stage for Meyer and Horn’s planned exit in 2011 — he doesn’t rule out another contract extension, but most think it is highly unlikely — was set last year during talks about their future. He said they agreed that the time was coming to step aside in favour of younger executives, but no definite end date had been set until recently.

“Together we decided we should extend their contracts to cover the time period,” Bewkes said.

The relatively short contracts, which are linked to each other, means that Bewkes has only about 12 months to line up possible successors at Warner Bros.

And who’s he considering to take the reins of the studio that Meyer and Horn have jointly managed for the past decade?

Bewkes said he would prefer to replace Meyer and Horn from within the company, but would consider outsiders. “We have a very strong bench at Warner Bros. and hope that the executives there will outrank any external candidates,” he said.

The top executives below Meyer and Horn are Jeff Robinov, president of Warner Bros. Pictures Group; Bruce Rosenblum, who heads Warner Bros. Television; and Kevin Tsujihara, who runs the studio’s home entertainment and digital initiatives.

So, it’s still possible that a Hollywood executive dying to run his own studio (read: Peter Chernin), could sneak in.

