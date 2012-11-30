Here's What A Huge TV Mogul Thinks About Netflix

Jeff Bewkes built HBO into a tremendously valuable TV content creator, before he became of the most important person in cable as the head of Time Warner.



At our media conference IGNITION this week, Business Insider editor-in-chief Henry Blodget asked Bewkes about his take on Netflix.

“It’s kind of competitive with existing networks including paid TV networks like HBO but it is not only that,” Bewkes said. “In a way, it’s complementary.”

Watch below an excerpt from the interview where Bewkes talks about what he thinks the future of Netflix looks like.

