JEFF BEWKES: Why Ratings Don't Really Matter To CNN

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes talked about the state of CNN and its future at our media conference IGNITION last night.



He told Business Insider editor-in-chief Henry Blodget that ratings are not all that matter for the network.

“It’s a piece of the puzzle, it’s not the whole thing,” Bewkes said about prime time ad revenue, which is 10 per cent of CNN’s revenue.

Bewkes explained that how CNN online and mobile presence as well as other programming make it competitive.

Now that it has been confirmed that Jeff Zucker is the new president of the network, watch below what kind of company he’ll be running, according to his boss Jeff Bewkes.

