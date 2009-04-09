Jeff Bewkes Made $19.9 Million Last Year

In his first full year as Time Warner CEO, Jeff Bewkes made $19.9 million according to the company’s most recent proxy statement, filed yesterday.



Bewkes’ compensation is up 1.5% from the $19.6 million he took home in 2007, when he was just president and COO of the conglomerate.

Bewkes’ pay was up across the board. His promotion to CEO involved an increase in his base salary from $1.25 million to $1.75 million and a larger bonus target ($8.5 million, compared to $5 million when he was just president and COO). Bewkes’ actual bonus last year was $7.6 million, up from $7 million the year before. He also received $2.1 million worth of stock awards, $8 million worth of option awards, and $265,117 in other forms of compensation—in most cases, more than he made in 2007.

