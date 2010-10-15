Jeez, The Cash-For-Gold Companies Must Really Be Having A Hard Time Right Now

With gold surging day in and day out, you have to feel sorry for companies trying to get folks to dump their gold trinkets? After all, who wants to sell into such a bull market.



So, they’re using some pretty desperate tactics to convince people that NOW IS THE BEST TIME TO SELL!!!

Check out this commercial captured by Twitter user @_cbk. Gold’s dropped $14! Sell now!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.