23 Gorgeous Photos That You Won't Believe Weren't Photoshopped

Jee Young Lee is a 30-something artist who creates amazing, surreal scenes in her small studio in Seoul, South Korea.

She doesn’t use Photoshop or any other program to manipulate her photos (a rarity these days!), so each highly elaborate set can take weeks or even months to construct.

Opiom Gallery in Opio, France is displaying her work in an exhibition called Stage of Mind from February 7 to March 2014. We got all of the quotes that accompany Lee’s photos from materials from the gallery.

Hat-tip to Gizmodo, where we first saw these amazing photos.