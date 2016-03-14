Jeep unveils one of the most exciting concept vehicles we've ever seen

Jeep The new Jeep Wrangler Hellcat concept vehicle.

Jeep has unveiled seven concept vehicles ahead of the 50th annual Easter Jeep Safari, an off road rally and celebration of all things Jeep and 4×4.

The most eyebrow-raising of the reveals is the new, 707 horsepower Wrangler Trailcat, which borrows its monstrous V8 engine from the Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcat.

Other concepts are based on either today’s Jeep lineup or modern salutes to classic vehicles from the brand’s history.

Add them to the already long list of reasons to make it out to Moab, Utah for eight days of dusty, off-road fun.

Here are all of the new Jeeps.

The new, 707 horsepower Jeep Wrangler Trailcat concept. Jeep While Jeep is known for churning out awesome concept vehicles, this is certainly one of the most exciting ever... Jeep The car had to be stretched 12 inches to accommodate the massive engine. Jeep also borrowed the racing seats from a Dodge Viper, added 39.5-inch tires, and chopped the windshield by two inches. Jeep The 6.2 litre V8 is mated to a 6 speed manual. Jeep The Jeep Crew Chief 715... Jeep ...it's a Wrangler Unlimited-based pickup with a soft-top inspired by pas Jeep military vehicles... Jeep ...the interior even includes a compass...just below the GPS. Jeep The Jeep Shortcut is a salute to the beloved CJ-5, which is what Jeeps used to be like before Chrysler got ahold of them. Jeep ...the body is shortened, and many of the exterior panels are unique... Jeep ...the plaid seat inserts are also a great, 1950's throwback. Jeep The Trailstorm is a camouflaged Wrangler Unlimited with some serious performance upgrades... Jeep ...while the 'Comanche' is based on the Jeep Renegade... Jeep ...but the result is a convertible pickup...brilliant! Jeep The Renegade Commander is an up-spec, but more conservatively-modified Renegade... Jeep ...with a one-off paint scheme Jeep calls 'Beige Against the Machine.' Jeep ...and last but not least: the 1960 Jeep FC 150 concept vehicle looks like the classic utilitarian workhorse, but it's actually a 2005 Wrangler underneath. Jeep ...hopefully Jeep will take this thing off roading during the Easter Jeep Safari. Jeep

