Jeep owners are finding hidden shapes and Easter eggs on their cars, and it's baffling people online

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images; Alex Windfield/Twitter; ThePennellizer/Twitter Two examples of ‘Easter eggs,’ or hidden shapes, people have found on their Jeep vehicles.

Curious Jeep owners have been finding hidden designs on their cars and sharing the “Easter eggs” on TikTok and Twitter.

One TikTok user found a hidden spider design in the gas pump of their Jeep.

Others have posted finding flip flop icons, lizard carvings, and drawings of miniature vehicles.

Some Jeep vehicles appear to have animal shapes carved into the dashboard, while others found designs on the windshields.

A handful of Jeep owners have recently become enthralled with the challenge of finding tiny designs of characters, animals, and objects that are carved or painted on their cars.

One TikTok user, Jackie Foster, revealed his Jeep’s “Easter egg” in a video on Tuesday, which sparked a fascination in Jeep cars’ whimsical shapes.

“So I bought my first car, and a fun fact about Jeeps is that they have a hidden animal called an Easter egg,” Foster can be heard saying in the video.

Foster continued: “Well, I couldn’t find my Easter egg for the longest time, and one day I was pumping my gas and I saw a spider coming at me. I realised it was my Easter egg.”

The discreet spider shape blends in with the black colour of the material surrounding the gas tank, according to Foster’s TikTok clip, which makes it tricky to decipher at first glance.

Foster’s video seemed to inspire other Jeep owners to search for secret shapes on their cars.

TikTok user Phinney_716 showed two Easter eggs on their Jeep vehicle: one on the front windshield, and another design underneath the passenger seat.

“I just thought this was a paint blotch,” the user said in a voiceover, showing a painted shape hidden on the exterior of the car’s front window. “It’s a Jeep on a hill.”

Then, the video showed what looked like a secret treasure map drawing on the underside of the passenger seat.

Another TikTok user, Hunter Hirst, appeared to scope out three Easter eggs on their Jeep Renegade: a Godzilla-looking figure on the car’s back windshield, a truck icon located on the front window, and another animal design near the gas pump.

A 2015 article from Car and Driver magazine that documented 30 shapes found on the Jeep Renegade Trailhawk indicates that Jeep’s design choices aren’t anything brand new.

However, the reignited interest in Jeep’s hidden gems seems to be keeping people entertained.

One Jeep owner shared in a Twitter video that she found a lizard-like design underneath her car’s front windshield wipers.

EVERYONE!! If you have a jeep, there is a hidden animal on your car called the easter egg, go find it. Mine was a lizard!???? pic.twitter.com/hcr20RypVf — Al???? (@alexwinfield22) May 12, 2020

Jeep owner Cristyn Polston told Insider that she found on her car a design that looked like a carved dinosaur fossil.

My Easter egg on my Jeep. pic.twitter.com/OzunEP7xYp — Cristyn Danèil ♛ (@CristynPolston) May 15, 2020

One user found a pair of flip flops hidden on a Jeep Renegade.

@Jeep I found an Easter egg on my Gladiator pic.twitter.com/yZNYWJSYa7 — ThePennellizer (@ThePennellizer) May 16, 2020

Another Twitter user found an Easter egg in the headlights – a metal decal shaped like the Jeep icon.

Found my Easter egg in my Jeep headlights pic.twitter.com/puY62lSoBq — * (@RikkiKayOrnelas) May 15, 2020

Representatives for Jeep did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

