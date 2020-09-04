Jeep just revived one of its most iconic SUVs and put 7 huge screens inside — check out the Grand Wagoneer Concept

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept is a look at what’ll most likely become the production version of the new Grand Wagoneer.

The concept Wagoneer is a plug-in hybrid, but Jeep didn’t say what would power the production version.

The Concept’s interior has seven screens, including one just for the front passenger.

We’ll see the production Grand Wagoneer in 2021, and Jeep expects it to start at around $US60,000.

You’ll fondly remember the Jeep Grand Wagoneer as the big wood-paneled thing from the 1980s and 1990s. But following in the recent trend of automakers reviving iconic nameplates, Jeep will reincarnate the beloved SUV â€” only there’s no wood paneling this time around. Sad.

Meet the Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept, introduced on Thursday. Jeep, in its announcement about the SUV, envisioned it to be the modern expression of the OG baddie. Next year, we’ll see the production version of the revived Grand Wagoneer instead of just a concept car, but Jeep said we can expect a lot to carry over.

The Grand Wagoneer Concept is a plug-in hybrid, which falls in line with Fiat Chrysler’s pledge to increase its electrified offerings in the coming years. Jeep didn’t say anything about powertrains on the production version, but did say it will have three 4×4 systems, air suspension, towing capabilities, “powerful performance,” comfort, and safety and connectivity.

Jeep, according to CNET, also has a price in mind. The outlet reports that the SUV will start at around $US60,000 and a loaded version will dip into the $US100,000s.

Jeep just unveiled the Grand Wagoneer Concept, which is a modern interpretation of the beloved Grand Wagoneer SUV from the 1980s and 1990s.

As a reminder, here’s a 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Note the highly fashionable wood-grain exterior trim.

Jeep 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

The Grand Wagoneer Concept wears no wood on its body. It’s unclear if wood will be a trim option.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

There are Obsidian Black accents all around the exterior, such as on the grille.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

The exterior paint is called Arctic Ice.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

The Concept’s exterior lettering is made up of a custom-made font that its design team created.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

There’s a full suite of exterior LED lights.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

The production version will also have three 4×4 systems, air suspension, and towing capabilities.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

It is scheduled to hit showrooms in 2021.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

They will be made in Warren, Michigan.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

The concept’s full-pane glass roof contains a map of Detroit and the surrounding area as a tribute to Jeep’s headquarters.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

The headlights are bi-functional LED projector headlights and surrounded by real teak wood.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

The taillights are LEDs as well.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

The Concept sits on 24-inch aluminium wheels that contain 3D-printed elements.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

Inside, the Concept boasts a lot of screens. A lot. Like, seven of them.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

As a quick comparison, this is the 1991 Grand Wagoneer with nary a screen in sight.

Jeep 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

The Concept has a 10.25-inch screen just for the front passenger.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

The second row has a 10.1-inch centre screen and two 10.1-inch individual screens.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

The front centre console has a 12.1-inch main display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen underneath that.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

While Jeep didn’t go all out on the exterior wood paneling, the company made wooden accents prominent inside.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

Jeep expects the Wagoneer to start at around $US60,000, but told CNET that fully loaded models will reach past the $US100,000 mark.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

