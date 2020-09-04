Jeep just revived one of its most iconic SUVs and put 7 huge screens inside — check out the Grand Wagoneer Concept

- The Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept is a look at what’ll most likely become the production version of the new Grand Wagoneer.
- The concept Wagoneer is a plug-in hybrid, but Jeep didn’t say what would power the production version.
- The Concept’s interior has seven screens, including one just for the front passenger.
- We’ll see the production Grand Wagoneer in 2021, and Jeep expects it to start at around $US60,000.
You’ll fondly remember the Jeep Grand Wagoneer as the big wood-paneled thing from the 1980s and 1990s. But following in the recent trend of automakers reviving iconic nameplates, Jeep will reincarnate the beloved SUV â€” only there’s no wood paneling this time around. Sad.
Meet the Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept, introduced on Thursday. Jeep, in its announcement about the SUV, envisioned it to be the modern expression of the OG baddie. Next year, we’ll see the production version of the revived Grand Wagoneer instead of just a concept car, but Jeep said we can expect a lot to carry over.
The Grand Wagoneer Concept is a plug-in hybrid, which falls in line with Fiat Chrysler’s pledge to increase its electrified offerings in the coming years. Jeep didn’t say anything about powertrains on the production version, but did say it will have three 4×4 systems, air suspension, towing capabilities, “powerful performance,” comfort, and safety and connectivity.
Jeep, according to CNET, also has a price in mind. The outlet reports that the SUV will start at around $US60,000 and a loaded version will dip into the $US100,000s.
As a reminder, here’s a 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Note the highly fashionable wood-grain exterior trim.
The Grand Wagoneer Concept wears no wood on its body. It’s unclear if wood will be a trim option.
There are Obsidian Black accents all around the exterior, such as on the grille.
The exterior paint is called Arctic Ice.
The Concept’s exterior lettering is made up of a custom-made font that its design team created.
There’s a full suite of exterior LED lights.
The concept Wagoneer is a plug-in hybrid, but Jeep didn’t confirm any powertrains for the production SUV.
The production version will also have three 4×4 systems, air suspension, and towing capabilities.
It is scheduled to hit showrooms in 2021.
They will be made in Warren, Michigan.
The concept’s full-pane glass roof contains a map of Detroit and the surrounding area as a tribute to Jeep’s headquarters.
The headlights are bi-functional LED projector headlights and surrounded by real teak wood.
The taillights are LEDs as well.
The Concept sits on 24-inch aluminium wheels that contain 3D-printed elements.
Inside, the Concept boasts a lot of screens. A lot. Like, seven of them.
As a quick comparison, this is the 1991 Grand Wagoneer with nary a screen in sight.
The Concept has a 10.25-inch screen just for the front passenger.
The second row has a 10.1-inch centre screen and two 10.1-inch individual screens.
The front centre console has a 12.1-inch main display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen underneath that.
While Jeep didn’t go all out on the exterior wood paneling, the company made wooden accents prominent inside.
Jeep expects the Wagoneer to start at around $US60,000, but told CNET that fully loaded models will reach past the $US100,000 mark.
