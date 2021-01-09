Jeep finally joins rivals like Mazda, Hyundai, and Kia in offering 3-row SUV — see the new Grand Cherokee L

Jeep 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee marks the model’s brand-new, fifth generation.

For the first time ever, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L will offer a third-row option – making it competitive with models from Volvo, Honda, and Mazda.

No pricing or further information regarding the two-row models was announced at this time.

It’s been a hot second since we’ve gotten a new Jeep Grand Cherokee.

On Thursday, the automaker unveiled the brand-new fifth generation of the Grand Cherokee, finally replacing the fourth-generation version that debuted in the ancient time of 2011. And the biggest news of all? The new Grand Cherokee L will offer a third row of seats, which no Grand Cherokee has ever done before.

The move means that Jeep finally joins the likes of Mazda, Lincoln, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, Acura, Cadillac, Audi, Mercedes, Subaru, and Volvo in offering a three-row SUV. The Grand Cherokee L also marks the first three-row Jeep vehicle available since the Jeep Commander was discontinued 2010, according to Jalopnik.

Jeep’s Thursday announcement only included information about the three-row Grand Cherokee L and did not mention pricing. Roadshow reported that information regarding the two-row 2021 Grand Cherokee will be made available at a later date.

Read on to find out more about the new, three-row Grand Cherokee L.

Jeep introduced the brand-new, fifth-generation 2021 Grand Cherokee on Thursday.

The Grand Cherokee is the most luxurious Jeep model you can buy.

The big news is the Grand Cherokee L — a three-row version of the new Grand Cherokee.

The move means that Jeep finally joins the likes of Mazda, Lincoln, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, Acura, Cadillac, Audi, Mercedes, Subaru, and Volvo in offering a three-row SUV.

The new Grand Cherokee has three 4×4 systems.

They are Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II.

There’s also air suspension that can lift the body up by 4.17 inches.

Electronic adaptive damping will automatically adjust the suspension to suit road conditions.

The hood and tailgate are made from aluminium to help reduce weight and save gas.

The Grand Cherokee uses a new, unibody design that makes it lighter and more fuel efficient.

Two engine options are available with the new Grand Cherokee.

The first is a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine, good for a claimed 290 horsepower and 257 pound-feet of torque.

Towing capacity comes to 6,200 pounds.

The second engine is a 5.7-litre V8, good for a claimed 357 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque.

Towing capacity of the V8 comes to 7,200 pounds.

Car and Driver was quick to point out that these aren’t new engines.

A plug-in hybrid 4xe model is expected to debut sometime this year.

Source: Car and Driver

Both engines use an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The slim, LED headlights are new.

The Grand Cherokee L will be able to seat up to six or seven passengers via its third row.

Captain’s chairs are available for the second row.

That second row can also fold down flat.

Similarly, the third row also folds down flat for extra trunk space.

Split-folding seats are available and you can arrange them however you’d like.

Especially when you need space for friends.

Depending on the trim, Grand Cherokee interiors will feature wood, leather, and metal detailing.

The new centre stack has a 10.1-inch display.

An angled instrument panel is meant to give a sense of extra space.

The centre console will have piano black trim and a metal rotary shifter.

The driver information gauge cluster is digital.

It uses a 10.25-inch display.

On the Summit Reserve Package, 21-inch wheels come standard.

The front grille still has its signature seven slots, but it’s been widened.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee seems to take a lot of design cues from the Grand Wagoneer concept we saw back in September.

Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept.

Nothing’s been confirmed yet, but it’s likely a fully loaded production version of the Grand Wagoneer will cost around $US100,000.

Source: Insider

More information regarding pricing and the two-row Grand Cherokee models will come at a later date.

