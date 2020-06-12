Take a tour of the $62,000 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, a rugged departure from every other midsize pickup truck

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

I recently reviewed the 2020 Jeep Gladiator: Jeep’s take on the mid-size pickup truck market.

It’s a truck that’s a star at off-roading, but not so much at traversing on highways.

My loaner came out to a total MSRP of $US62,020.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It was only after the violently orange 2020 Jeep Gladiator flowed effortlessly down a very steep, grassy, knobby hill near the Appalachian Trail that I finally understood.

I’d never been much into off-roading. What, I reasoned, was the excitement in going 5 mph when you could instead do many times that at a racetrack? Who wouldn’t want leaps of acceleration so furious they make you feel like you’re falling horizontally?

Off-roading is different. Even in my one-hour sampling of it – and a very light sampling at that; I won’t presume to know anything more than a filthy casual – I could immediately see the charm. When you off-road, you can drive in an environment that would absolutely strand and destroy a sports car or supercar.

But you, with your lift kit, flexible suspension, and big tires, can stand atop a boulder, above it all. You can look out across a rocky valley, pick out a point, and get there, as long as you take a reasonable route. There’s a power in that knowledge, in the ability to make the journey in a car.

For nearly 30 years, Jeep and pickup-truck aficionados have waited for something like the Jeep Gladiator to return: a rugged, off-road-capable pickup but with all the Jeep charm. And now it’s finally here.

The Gladiator launched at the end of 2018 and hit the market during the second half of 2019, thus marking the end of a hiatus put into play once the last Jeep pickup, the beloved Comanche, departed in 1992.

Business Insider reviewed a very orange Gladiator recently – which you can read about here – and found that it is a hero at off-roading but suboptimal for highway cruising. Powered by a 285-horsepower V6, you can tell right away the truck is the happiest when splashing around in the mud or climbing grassy hills, not while holding to a steady 65 mph on New York Interstate 87.

But if you’ve more of an affinity for visuals than words, we’ve got you covered, too. Keep scrolling for a full gallery of the 2020 Gladiator Rubicon.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is Jeep’s contestant in the midsize pickup truck market.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

You can read our review here!

My loaner came in the Rubicon trim.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

This is the trim geared especially toward off-roading.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The Gladiator’s styling can be summed up by the words “blocky” and “square.”

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

But the designers pulled it off — it looks like a Jeep!

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The Rubicon trim means the Gladiator gets 33-inch tires.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

It has 11.1 inches of ground clearance.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

And can ford up to 30 inches of water.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The Gladiator is happiest doing low-speed stuff.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Like off-roading and towing.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

As an off-roading vehicle, it inspires a lot of confidence in low-traction situations.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Make no mistake, though.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

This is definitely geared more toward a buyer interested in recreational activities.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

I can’t imagine anyone who’d use this as a work truck.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Unfortunately, the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is also quite expensive for a midsize truck.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

With all its options, my loaner came to an eye-watering $US62,020.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Sure, it’s loaded with accessories and off-road goodies, but that’s still a lot of money.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Whether or not the Gladiator is worth it is between you and your god.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The big Jeep reminds me of a life-size Tonka toy truck.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

It has fun, exposed hinges, clips, and big decals.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The Fox-branded shock absorbers are clearly visible.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Everyone will know if you have a Rubicon or not.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The taillights don’t get in the way of the tailgate.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The winch-capable steel front bumper is a $US795 option.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The big, seven-slot grille traps a lot of bugs, sadly.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Sorry about that, friend!

Rubicon Gladiators have Jeep’s Trail Rated badge, which means they are extra off-road capable.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Am I lame for liking the contrasting hood vents?

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

And the exposed hinges?

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The back row is actually usable!

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

It might be a bit narrow to climb into.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

But once you’re there, it’s quite comfortable.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

There’s decent headroom and legroom.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The cup holders will hold an average water bottle or soda can, but not your Big Gulp.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The front row is roomy, too, once you climb into it.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The Gladiator also comes with a handbrake, which is very appreciated.

Jeep 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The interior isn’t super fancy, but all the stuff you need is easily within reach.

Jeep 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

My favourite feature was this little cubby in front of the windshield — great for sunglasses and other knick-knacks.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The seat leather and interior plastics were on the harder side, but that makes them easier to clean off after muddy activities.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Visibility was a little bit of an issue though; I wish the wing mirrors had wider viewing angles.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The thick C-pillars made for blind spots.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The Gladiator is a fine truck, but cheaper and more highway-friendly options definitely do exist.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Still waiting to be swept away in my chariot by my Gladiator.

But if you do a lot of off-roading and other recreational activities, this truck isn’t a bad option.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.