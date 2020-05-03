I drove a $62,000 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon — here are the rugged pickup truck's best features

Matthew DeBord
Matthew DeBord/InsiderThe long-awaited Jeep Gladiator is a pickup that’s packed with features.

The midsize pickup-truck segment had for some time been left to the popular Toyota Tacoma and the ancient Nissan Frontier. But about five years ago, automakers decided to liven it up. Chevy brought back its Colorado pickup (as well as a GMC version, the Canyon). Then Honda revamped its Ridgeline, and Ford reintroduced the Ranger.

Jeep has done a small pickup in the past, so when it announced that it would restore the Gladiator nameplate to an all-new truck, there was much rejoicing.

The pickup arrived last year, and I recently tested it. The upshot was that it gives the off-road-focused Chevy Colorado Bison ZR1 a run for its money.

The Gladiator Rubicon, with its stout 4×4 setup and premium extras, is perhaps the full-featured midsize pickup money can buy.

Here’s why:

I tested a 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, with a sticker price of $US62,020 (base price was $US43,545, and cheapest Gladiator is the Sport trim, at $US33,545). Cool feature number one is the snazzy orange paint job — “Punk’n,” in Jeep-speak.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

The Gladiator is Jeep’s much-anticipated midsize pickup truck, and the segment has become extremely competitive in the past five years, with Chevy and Ford jumping into the game, after having left the space to Toyota.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Being a pickup, the Gladiator’s most notable feature is obviously the five-foot bed. Jeep didn’t just bolt a box onto the back end of a Wrangler, by the way — the Gladiator got its own, dedicated platform.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The bed has a 1,600-pound capacity and could handle most of what its target customers would put in it, ranging from camping gear to mountain bikes. My review car didn’t have a spray-on bedliner …

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

… But the cover somewhat eliminates the need for the additional protection. It’s a $US595 extra.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

You yank a pair of release pulls, roll it up, and secure it with a pair of Velcro straps.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The bed also has its own power outlet, for 120-volt applications.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The feature is activated using this button in the cab.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Engine? It’s should come as no surprise …

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

… That it’s a 3.6-litre V6, making 285 horsepower with 260 pound-feet of torque. This motor is well-known to Jeep fans.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The power can be sent through an optional eight-speed automatic, with four-wheel-drive capability. A six-speed manual is standard.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

My tester was outfitted with 33-inch all-terrain tires. But obviously, the Gladiator’s wheel-arches could accommodate bigger rubber. The wheels were 17-inch “Granite Crystal” aluminium jobs, and they were standard.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

There are FOX off-road shocks front …

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

… And rear.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

There are heavy-duty front and rear axles that can be locked, a heavy-duty four-wheel-drive setup, a shielded gas tank, a shielded transfer case, and a front skid plate.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

All this for around $US60,000 represents staggering off-roading capability.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The familiar Jeep fascia has been updated, but it remains unmistakable, thanks to that famous slotted grille. The fenders are borrowed from the Wrangler, and they have built-in running lights. They’re part of a $US1,045 LED lighting package.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The front bumper could easily support bulk — and has been beefed up so that a winch can be attached.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

My Gladiator had a $US350 towing package. It can manage 7,000 pounds. Other trim levels can tow more, up to 7,650 pounds.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Now for perhaps the coolest feature: the removable roof.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The front seats can be completely opened to the elements …

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

… Simply by throwing some latches and removing two panels.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Presto! Beats a sunroof!

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The rest of the roof also comes off, but you need special tools (included).

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

If you get ambitious, the doors are also removable.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

I missed a running board …

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

… But grab handles make getting in and out relatively easy.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The Rubicon spec is the Gladiator’s top-dog trim level.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The branding gets a shout-out inside on the leather-trimmed front seats.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

The 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen is small by current industry standards. But the system runs Fiat Chrysler’s excellent UConnect system.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

UConnect is an industry underdog, but we’ve found it matches up well against the competition. It does everything well, from GPS navigation to Bluetooth and USB device connectivity.

You’ll also appreciate the large knobs and buttons on cold days when you’re wearing gloves. You’ll appreciate the heated front seats and steering wheel, too.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

On balance, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is the most feature-rich midsize pickup on the market.

Matthew DeBord/InsiderJeep Gladiator Rubicon.

