Jeep built its new 'Desert-Rated' Gladiator to tackle the world's harshest off-road conditions

Jeep Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

Jeep unveiled the Gladiator Mojave, a new trim for its popular midsize pickup, at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show last week.

For years, Jeep has awarded a “Trail Rated” badge to its most off-road-worthy vehicles, but the Gladiator Mojave is the first Jeep to be “Desert Rated.”

The Gladiator Mojave is specially equipped for desert racing thanks to suspension upgrades, larger tires, a reinforced frame, and better ground clearance.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jeep has long used the Trail Rated label to distinguish its most rugged and off-road-capable models. And now it’s adding an even more hardcore badge to its lineup.

At the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, which is taking place in the Windy City from February 8-17, Jeep unveiled its first Desert-Rated vehicle, the Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

The new Gladiator trim earns its Desert rating thanks to a host of modifications that prepare it for high-speed off-roading over sandy terrain. Jeep has outfitted the Mojave with high-performance suspension, a sturdier chassis, and larger tires, among other upgrades.

Scroll down to learn more about the new Jeep Gladiator Mojave and what its Desert Rated badge really means.

Jeep, which has slapped a Trail Rated badge on its most off-road-ready SUVs since 2004, introduced a new Desert Rated stamp at the Chicago Auto Show.

Jeep Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

Jeep’s new Gladiator Mojave — its first model to earn the Desert Rated label — sports performance upgrades that make it better-equipped for high-speed off-roading on sand than its Trail-Rated siblings.

Jeep Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

First off, the Gladiator Mojave boasts a beefier frame that’s reinforced by extra welds.

Jeep Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

Source: Jalopnik

A stronger frame and axles help the Mojave manage uneven desert terrain at high speeds, Jeep says.

Jeep Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

Jeep also gave the Mojave a one-inch front suspension lift to improve approach angle and ground clearance.

Jeep Gladiator Mojave. Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

The truck boasts a 44.7-degree approach angle and 11.6 inches of clearance underneath.

Jeep Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

Suspension upgrades — including new Fox shocks — help the vehicle stay level and under control when racing over irregular terrain.

Jeep Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

Source: The Drive

External shock reservoirs keep the new shocks cool under high stress …

Jeep Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

And hydraulic jounce bumpers provide extra damping when suspension bottoms out.

Jeep Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

Other upgrades include a skid plate up front to protect the Gladiator Mojave’s undercarriage from nasty rocks and the like …

Jeep Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

And 33-inch all-terrain Falken Wildpeak tires as standard.

Jeep Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

Plus, the truck has what Jeep calls “desert prowess,” meaning it can handle the sand, gravel, dust, and heat associated with off-roading in desert climates.

Jeep Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

The Mojave comes with the same engine as other Gladiator models — a 3.6-litre V6 rated at 285 horsepower and 260 foot-pounds of torque. A six-speed manual is standard.

Jeep Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

Despite its Desert Rated badge, the Gladiator Mojave is still equipped for other environments and can ford up to 30 inches of water, matching its Rubicon cousin.

Jeep Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

Source: The Drive

Jeep says Gladiator Mojaves will roll into dealerships starting in the second quarter of this year.

Jeep Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.