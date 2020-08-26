Jeep turned the 2021 Gladiator pickup truck into an RV with a rooftop tent that can sleep 4 — see inside the 'Farout' concept

Jeep The Jeep Gladiator Farout concept.

Jeep created a concept tiny home on wheels on the 2021 Gladiator powered by the EcoDiesel V6 engine.

The concept Jeep holds a rooftop tent that can sleep four people.

It also has features often found inside of a typical overlander RV, such as a refrigerator, stove, and a table.

Jeep created a concept four-by-four tiny home on wheels to showcase the new 2021 Gladiator powered by a 3.0-litre EcoDiesel V6 engine.

The Farout is based on a different Jeep concept with a rooftop tent and canopy from a year prior: the Wayout, which was also created on a Gladiator.

This year’s Gladiator-based concept was originally set to debut at the Moab Easter Jeep Safari in April, but the event was cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

“Building on the popularity of last year’s Gladiator Wayout concept, and as overlanding continues to grow in popularity, this year’s Farout concept is another opportunity to gather feedback from our passionate customer base,” the head of Jeep in FCA North America Jim Morrison said in a statement.

The four-by-four Farout concept overlander has a rooftop tent which, combined with its EcoDiesel range of 28 miles-per-gallon, allows drivers to travel “off the beaten path,” according to its maker.

The concept comes at a time in which both RV and camper van conversion companies have reported an increase in interest and sales despite the coronavirus pandemic’s presence in the US as Americans look to road trip instead of fly this summer.

The 16-foot by 7.5-foot roof tent used on the Jeep can sleep up to four people when it’s popped out, and compacted down while driving. This rooftop tent can also be seen as a non-concept product with other automakers and tent-makers that have used it to turn vehicles into campsites on wheels.

The exterior of the Farout is painted a blue-grey “Earl” colour with green-yellow detailing on parts of the body, including the hood and shocks. This blue-ish theme then extends to the interior, which has “smoke blue” leather that contrasts its wood accents, orange stitches, and plaid flannel seat inserts.

The vehicle also has the typical RV amenities, such as ambient lighting, a refrigerator, a stove, storage racks, and a seat and table for dining on the road. And to complete the “overlanding” theme with its off-road capabilities, the Farout concept has a two-inch lift kit, 17-inch rims, mud-terrain tires, and a steel bumper with a winch.

There’s also a roof rack to help carry more gear, and rock rails to protect the front and rear while driving through rougher terrains.

This overlanding tiny home on wheels is made possible by the 2021 Gladiator EcoDiesel, which has 260 horsepower and 442 foot-pounds of torque. The EcoDiesel engine that’s prominently showcased in this concept is also available on other Jeep models, such as the Overland and Rubicon.

