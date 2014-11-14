23 Gorgeous Photos You Won't Believe Weren't Photoshopped

Jee Young Lee is a 30-something artist who creates amazing, surreal scenes in her small studio in Seoul, South Korea.
She doesn’t use Photoshop or any other program to manipulate her photos (a rarity these days!), so each highly elaborate set can take weeks or even months to construct.
Opiom Gallery in Opio, France displayed her work in an exhibition called Stage of Mind from February 7 to March 2014.
Her first solo show was a huge success, and she’s now seen as one of the most promising up-and-coming young Korean artists.
We got all of the quotes that accompany Lee’s photos from materials from the gallery.
Hat-tip to Gizmodo, where we first saw these amazing photos.
But after all those hours in front of a computer screen, she realised that she prefers working on her feet and constructing things with her hands.
She says that she enjoys making things so much that she often works through the night without even realising it.
'I tried to evoke the fear that a child has when facing changes to the world they are familiar with,' Lee writes of this piece.
She writes that this piece was inspired by proverbs like 'Every cloud has a silver lining,' and 'A drowning man will clutch at a straw.'
Lee: 'I get ideas on how I'll express something from time to time in daily life. For example, I'll associate rain with a plastic bottle that I found on the street during the summer monsoon.'
Here, the artist compares herself to a magnet and the clips are the burdens that we have to carry in our lives.
