The Real Reason People Leave California For Texas

Rick Perry has touring the country, urging companies to move to Texas for low taxes and business-friendly regulation.
Perry’s right that Texas has been growing like crazy, adding jobs and population even at a time when the national economy has written.
But he’s not exactly right about why.
I sat down with Jed Kolko, Chief Economist at Trulia, to discuss the biggest reason people move from California to Texas: cheap housing.
Watch below.
Produced by Justin Gmoser
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.