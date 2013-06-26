The Real Reason People Leave California For Texas

Rick Perry has touring the country, urging companies to move to Texas for low taxes and business-friendly regulation.



Perry’s right that Texas has been growing like crazy, adding jobs and population even at a time when the national economy has written.

But he’s not exactly right about why.

I sat down with Jed Kolko, Chief Economist at Trulia, to discuss the biggest reason people move from California to Texas: cheap housing.

Watch below.

Produced by Justin Gmoser

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.