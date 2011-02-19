Jeb Likes Mitch Daniels

Photo: AP

President George W. Bush has made it clear to friends and political associates that he is a fan of Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels. So too, it turns out, is his brother, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. Mr. Bush told a (no longer) private gathering of business leaders in Jacksonville that Daniels appeared to be the only 2012 GOP presidential candidate willing to face “the stark perils” that threaten the nation. The Florida Times Union reports:



“Mitch is the only one who sees the stark perils and will offer real detailed proposals,” (Bush) said, speaking at a reception held before he took the stage in front of a crowd of real estate professionals.

Bush acknowledged that Daniels is absent the smooth, television-friendly delivery present in other hopefuls, but said voters were looking for a direct approach.

“He would be the anti-Obama, at least socially,” Bush said. “He’s not good on a teleprompter, but if my theory is right that could work well for him.”

Former Reagan speechwriter (and current WSJ columnist) Peggy Noonan also gives Governor Daniels a shout-out in her column today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.