A Guy In A Wingsuit Flies Through A 30-Foot Wide Crack In A Mountain At 122 MP/H

Jeb Corliss, perhaps the most famous wingsuit flier in the world, successfully completed a wild stunt called “The Flying Dagger” in China last weekend.

Corliss jumped out of a helicopter, piloted himself toward Mount Jianlang, and flew through a narrow crack in the face of the mountain at a full speed of 122 miles per hour. The crack was 15-feet wide at the bottom and 60-feet wide at the top. The area he passed through was 30-feet wide, according to Outside Magazine.

Here’s what it looked like from the camera mounted on his helmet (more below):

As you can see from the video (below), it looks like Corliss is going to fly through the larger gap on the right side of the mountain at first. But then a smaller one on the left comes into view.

He called it the “gnarliest” flight of his career when it was all over.

Another view from his wing:

Here’s the full video. The action begins at the 4-minute mark:

