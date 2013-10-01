A Guy In A Wingsuit Flies Through A 30-Foot Wide Crack In A Mountain At 122 MP/H

Tony Manfred
Jeb corliss wingsuit flying daggerYouTube

Jeb Corliss, perhaps the most famous wingsuit flier in the world, successfully completed a wild stunt called “The Flying Dagger” in China last weekend.

Corliss jumped out of a helicopter, piloted himself toward Mount Jianlang, and flew through a narrow crack in the face of the mountain at a full speed of 122 miles per hour. The crack was 15-feet wide at the bottom and 60-feet wide at the top. The area he passed through was 30-feet wide, according to Outside Magazine.

Here’s what it looked like from the camera mounted on his helmet (more below):

Wingsuit flight gifYouTube

As you can see from the video (below), it looks like Corliss is going to fly through the larger gap on the right side of the mountain at first. But then a smaller one on the left comes into view.

Jeb corliss mountain crackYouTube

He called it the “gnarliest” flight of his career when it was all over.

Another view from his wing:

Jeb corliss wingsuit mountain gifYouTube

Here’s the full video. The action begins at the 4-minute mark:

