Jeb Bush's Team Denies He's Trying To Raise $100 Million

AP/Brennan Linsley Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R).

A spokesperson for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush insisted he has “far more modest” fundraising goals for his political action committee than the $US100 million target that was reported by Bloomberg Politics on Friday.

According to the Bloomberg story, “multiple Republican sources involved in finance meetings with Bush’s team” confirmed he is hoping to raise the nine figure sum in the first three months of the year. However, Kristy Campbell, a spokeswoman for Bush, attributed the report to overenthusiastic backers.

“Some very passionate GOP finance leaders who are supporting Governor Bush’s political efforts offered up that number, and we are very flattered but our actual, more pragmatic fundraising goals are far more modest,” Campbell said in a statement sent to Business Insider.

Bush, who is considering running for president in 2016, officially launched his PAC, “Right To Rise,” on Tuesday. Establishing a committee allows Bush to travel and talk to donors ahead of a possible White House bid.

Raising $US100 million in such a short time would be a very strong signal to Bush’s potential Republican rivals and could help him clear the field.

According to Bloomberg, this week Bush “visited with financial backers from KKR and Bridgewater Associates, a pair of New York-based investment firms, and held a fundraiser Wednesday” in Connecticut. Campbell declined to comment on how much Bush’s PAC raised through this week’s meetings.

