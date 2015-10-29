Jeb Bush's super PAC launched a Twitter account to troll Marco Rubio

The super PAC supporting former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s (R) presidential campaign launched a Twitter account on Wednesday to troll one of his top rivals: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida).

The account — @IsMarcoWorking — is the latest shot in the escalating feud between the two Floridians, who used to be close allies in state politics.

Rubio is taking fire from all sides for his poor Senate-attendance record as he campaigns for president.

The Sun Sentinal’s editorial board drew new scrutiny to Rubio’s missed votes with a blistering Tuesday night editorial that called for him to show up to work or resign from office.

“By choosing to stay in the Senate and get the publicity, perks and pay that go with the position — without doing the work — you are taking advantage of us,” the southern Florida newspaper opined. “Your job is to represent Floridians in the Senate. Either do your job, Sen. Rubio, or resign it.”

Rubio defends his record by pointing to his office’s continued constituent-service work, which he argues is more important than being present for Senate votes that are rarely decided by a single lawmaker. But his critics, including Bush and his big-money super PAC, Right to Rise, have nevertheless been bashing him for the issue.

“We’ll be updating the feed today, throughout the debate tonight, and throughout the days Marco’s not working. So, yes, we’ll be updating it a lot,” Right to Rise’s Paul Lindsay wrote in an email announcing the Twitter account.

Here’s the account’s first tweet:

Phoning in sick worked for Ferris… https://t.co/Wz8DxRwbir

— Is Sen Rubio @ Work? (@ Work? () October 28, 2015

