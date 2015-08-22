Jeb Bush's super PAC just trolled Donald Trump at his own campaign event

Jeb Bush has been stepping up his attacks against real estate mogul Donald Trump in recent days, and Friday night may have been the most audacious attack yet, from the powerful outside group supporting Bush’s candidacy.

Trump is speaking at Ladds-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama tonight and city officials are expecting a turnout of some 35,000 people.

Moments before Trump was expected to take the stage, a plane flew over the stadium with a banner saying “Trump 4 higher taxes. Jeb 4 Prez.” The Washington Post’s Robert Costa reports that the flyover was paid for by the pro-Bush super PAC, Right to Rise.

A pro-Jeb plane taunts with its own flyby. @murphymike tells WaPo it was paid for by Right to Rise super PAC. pic.twitter.com/t97GKtAvL5

— Robert Costa (@costareports) August 21, 2015

A statement released by the super PAC’s website titled “Fact Check One Flyboy” is critical of Trump’s stance on taxes.

“We just wanted to fly by to tell you about the real Donald Trump. Did you know Trump proposed the biggest tax increase in American history? That’s right, Trump called for raising taxes by $US5.7 trillion!” the statement reads.

“That’s enough money to put $US170,000,000 in every seat at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Imagine what you could do with that!”

Trump is expected to take the stage shortly.

