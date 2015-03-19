Jeb Bush's parents are '110%' behind his 2016 campaign

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Barbara Bush, right, greets Jeb Bush with a kiss Feb. 15, 2011 in the East Room of the White House.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s (R) family — which includes two former presidents and a Texas official — is taking an active role in his expected presidential campaign.

Bush’s outspoken mother, former First Lady Barbara Bush, lent her name on Wednesday to a fundraising appeal supporting her son.

In an email soliciting donations to the Run Jeb Run Fund, Barbara Bush declared, “I changed my mind!” This is a reversal of her 2013 statement saying Jeb Bush shouldn’t run because “we’ve had enough Bushes” in the White House.

“Jeb is our best chance of taking back the White House in 2016,” she said Wednesday, “and I hope that you will join me in pushing him to run.”

Jeb Bush’s father, former President George H.W. Bush, has not assumed an active role in the lead up to his son’s presumed campaign. However, a spokesman for the 90-year-old former president told Business Insider, “President and Mrs. Bush are behind Jeb 110% and will naturally help anyway they can.”

Meanwhile, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush (R) and Jeb Bush Jr. have also tried to boost their father’s presidential bid. The two sons headlined a young professional fundraiser in Austin last week to benefit Bush’s 2016 PAC, Right to Rise. Jeb Bush Jr. is slated to appear solo at three young supporter fundraisers this week.

One Bush has noticeably stayed on the side lines, however. The former Florida governor’s older brother, former President George W. Bush, has yet to play a visible role in the fundraising effort for his brother’s PAC. But he has publicly stated his support for his brother’s campaign.

“He can handle the job, there’s no doubt in my mind,” the 43rd president said of Jeb Bush last week at a Dallas event.

As Jeb Bush speaks nationally during the consideration phase for a possible presidential run, he often cites his pride and admiration for his father and brother. But he insisted in February that if he does decide to run for president, “I’m going to have to do it on my own.”

