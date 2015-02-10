Jeb Bush's new tech guru has a history of controversial tweets

AP/Brennan Linsley Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R).

According to Time, the leadership PAC associated with former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s (R) likely presidential campaign has hired Ethan Czahor as a chief technology officer.

After the news of his hiring broke on Monday BuzzFeed’s Andrew Kaczynski dug up a series of deleted tweets where Czahor referred to women as “sluts” and made comments about being “gay.”

Business Insider also found a pair of tweets from Czahor that, as of this writing, were not deleted. In one, he expressed support for one of Bush’s likely Republican 2016 rivals, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky). In another Czahor referred to West Hollywood, a city adjacent to Los Angeles known for having a large gay community, as “really gay.”

Read those tweets below:

Here are some of Czahor’s deleted tweets that were found by BuzzFeed:

According to Time, Czahor was a co-founder of Hipster.com, a question and photo site that was purchased by AOL in 2012. He also worked for actress Jessica Alba’s startup, The Honest Company, and Ready To Win, which is dedicated to supporting GOP presidential candidates.

Time reported Czahor’s Linkedin page identified him as Right To Rise’s CTO. He also developed a website tied to a speech Bush made last week that included code encouraging readers to work at the PAC.

Czahor, Right To Rise, and a spokesperson for Bush did not immediately respond to a request from Business Insider to comment on this story.

Update (5:16 p.m.): Kristy Campbell, Bush’s spokeswoman, told the New York Times that Czahor’s tweets would not cost him the job with Right To Rise.

“Governor Bush believes the comments were inappropriate,” Campbell said. “Ethan is a great talent in the tech world, and we are very excited to have him on board the Right to Rise PAC.”

