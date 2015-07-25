'Please help me': Jeb Bush was very confused by 'Sharknado'

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R).

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s (R) presidential campaign released a new video on Friday of the candidate discussing “Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!”

The Syfy channel movie series is famous for its over-the-top premise and celebrity cameos, which all seemed to confused Bush.

“I get to the hotel like at 10:30 last night. And I’m flipping around, looking at the cable stations. And there’s a thing called ‘Sharknado.’ And I think I see Ann Coulter as vice president of the United States. It’s kind of weird,” Bush says in the video, filmed from the backseat of a car.

Bush suggested that the most surprising thing about the movie was that there were two prequels he had never heard about. “Sharknado 3” features billionaire Mark Cuban as president gunning down sharks that are raining down on top of the White House.

“Sharks coming out of the sky. People are getting killed. The White House is being collapsed. The Washington Monument is going down. And lo and behold, Mark Cuban is president of the United States! This is the strangest show I’ve ever seen. What is going on?” he asked.

“And then I find out that this is the third version of this,” he added. “Please help me. Give me some information about what’s going. I’m culturally illiterate, apparently.”

Watch below:



