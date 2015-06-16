Everyone on Twitter made the same juvenile joke about Jeb Bush's 2016 announcement

The internet was clearly amused by a line in the speech former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) made to launch his 2016 presidential campaign on Monday.

In his remarks, Bush criticised comments made by his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in April.

“Secretary Clinton insists that when the progressive agenda encounters religious beliefs to the contrary those beliefs, quote, ‘have to be changed,'” Bush said, adding, “That’s what she said, and I guess we should at least thank her for the warning.”

Of course, “that’s what she said” is a common response when people say things that could be seen as sexual if taken out of context. The joke has achieved meme status and was used memorably by Steve Carell’s character, Michael Scott, on “The Office.”

Because of this, many people on Twitter were quick to point out Bush included “that’s what she said” in his announcement speech.

It got so bad that National Journal reporter Emma Roller noted her Twitter stream was actually overloaded with the joke.

NOW WATCH: Stunning video shows the earthquake damage across Nepal



