'Sorry, George!' -- Jeb Bush throws shade on 'Star Wars' prequels and tells us why he's excited for the new movie

Count former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) among the fans and critics who think that director J.J. Abrams made the right move by leaning on “old-school” filmmaking techniques while making “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

In an interview with Business Insider, Bush said he’s looking forward to seeing how Abrams attempted to recreate the aesthetic feel of the original series by shunning computer graphics whenever possible and shooting on film instead of digitally.

“I want to see the subtlety,” Bush said. “They could’ve made massive technological advances, cause now, the technologies that are available to transform ‘Star Wars’ into something — you know, another futuristic movie. But it looks to me that they, with great subtlety, have made small advances. I want to see how that plays out, and how people respond to it. I think that will be fascinating.”

Watch below:

Abrams has repeatedly emphasised in interviews that a major part of winning over fans of the original series involved ensuring that the new films had the same aesthetic stamp, which Abrams hoped to achieve by using elaborate sets and detailed puppets instead of computer graphics.

“The big thing for me was, I was nervous about CG being the master we were serving,” Abrams said in an interview with Stephen Colbert in November. “On this movie, we knew, OK, it’s ‘Star Wars.’ There are going to be a lot of ships flying, there will a lot of things we couldn’t possibly ever do, of course, physically. But we knew that there needed to be a standard that those shots were adhering to and we’d try to match. So, it was really important to me to shoot on film..”

Bush paid tribute to the series earlier this year with a GIF that incorporated a lightsaber into his official campaign logo.

But don’t expect to find the former camped out in front of any theatres on the campaign trail this week. Asked if he’d be seeing the film, Bush admitted he had failed to secure tickets for opening night.

“I will, but it won’t be, obviously, soon, since I haven’t pre-purchased my tickets. So it will probably be in March, which is pretty extraordinary,” Bush said.

Bush did attempt to maintain some Star Wars fan-boy credibility.

Asked by Business Insider if he liked the prequel trilogy, Episodes I through III released in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Bush shook his head.

“No, I like the first ones. The prequels — the last three? Not as big a fan,” Bush said.

“Sorry, George,” he added, referring to George Lucas, the creator of the franchise.

NOW WATCH: Jeb Bush goes off on Trump after scrapping his trip to Israel



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.