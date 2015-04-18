Jeb Bush: Who's Chris Christie?

Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) threw shade on New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), his potential rival in the 2016 presidential race on Thursday evening.

The exchange began when Christie said in a “Today” show interview Thursday morning that momentum for Bush’s presumed presidential bid had waned.

“It seems to me that that train has slowed down pretty significantly from what I’ve seen out and around the country,” Christie said.

But on Thursday night, Bush attended a small gathering of New Hampshire Republicans and was asked about Christie’s comment.

“Who?” the Florida Republican quipped when he heard Christie’s name, according to the Asbury Park Press.

“I’m going to talk about foreign policy a lot and I’m not into the process side of this,”Bush added.

“I’m excited about the possibility of running, I’m learning, I’m trying to garner the level of support I have, and there will be a long time to talk about the differences should this become an actual campaign.”

Christie and Bush are among the likely 2016 presidential candidates in New Hampshire this weekend to attend the #FITN Republican Leadership Summit in Nashua.

