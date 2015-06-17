Jeb Bush just slow jammed the news with Jimmy Fallon

Newly minted Republican presidential candidate. Jeb Bush will appear on the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

On the show, Bush is going to slow jam the news.

The “Tonight Show” airs at 11:35 p.m. on NBC, but Business Insider watched the taping. The show’s “Slow Jam The News” segment features Fallon and his house band, The Roots, making musical innuendo as their guest talks about the headlines.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the campaign trail and discussing the issues that are important to all Americans — and having spirited debates with my fellow Republicans about how to solve them,” Bush said.

“When it comes to debating, he’s a master,” Fallon crooned.

“He’s a master debater,” sang Roots rapper Black Thought.

Many political figures have participated in the “Slow Jam The News” segment with Fallon including President Barack Obama, Mitt Romney, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R). The last person to do it was NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams, who taped a “Slow Jam” segment on December 2, 2014. Less than two months later, Williams admitted to embellishing some of his stories about the Iraq War. He was subsequently suspended.

During Tuesday’s “Slow Jam The News” segment, Fallon asked Bush, “Where do you stand on immigration?”

“Well Jimmy, we are a nation of immigrants, and I believe everyone should have the chance to achieve the American Dream,” Bush said.

Bush, a former Florida governor, then repeated his answer in Spanish.

“Whoa, hold the telefono. I know you just got back from Miami, but I didn’t realise I was interviewing Governor Pitbull,” Fallon said.

The segment ended with The Roots playing Pitbull’s “Fireball.” You can watch it on NBC tonight and we will update this post with video when it becomes available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.