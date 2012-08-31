Jeb Bush Just Hammered Obama And Told Him To Stop Blaming His Brother In Completely Off-The-Cuff Remarks

Photo: AP

In unprepared remarks, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush defended his brother, former President George W. Bush, and called on President Obama to “stop blaming your predecessor for your failed economic policies.”The remarks deviated from his prepared remarks. Jeb defended his brother, saying he “kept us safe” in “incredibly challenging times.”



“You were dealt a tough hand, but your policies have not worked. In the fourth year of your presidency, a real leader would accept responsibility for his actions, and you haven’t done that,” Jeb Bush said.

The crowd rose to its feet to give him a standing ovation.

He said it felt good to “get that off my chest” before deviating back to his original remarks.

