Jeb Bush has a strange request for his donors

AP/Jeff Chiu Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R).

Political action committees founded by former Governor Jeb Bush (R-Florida) have asked contributors not donate more than $US1 million.

People familiar with Bush’s movement told the Washington Post on Wednesday that his team wants to avoid the optics that the presumed Republican presidential candidate is beholden to a coterie of wealthy backers.

“This campaign is about much more than money,” said Howard Leach, a longtime GOP bundler who served as Ambassador to France under George W. Bush, Jeb Bush’s older brother.

“They need substantial funds, but they don’t want the focus to be on money,” Leach added.

According to the Post, donors were only asked to adhere to the $US1 million limit for the first 100 days. This leaves open the possibility the PACs could take larger sums in the future. Bush is already on pace to raise tens of millions of dollars many backers of his likely 2016 opponents have conceded they won’t be able to match his efforts.

Bush announced in December that he would “actively explore the possibility.” He launched his PACs, which are both named Right to Rise, in January. Having a PAC could allow Bush to hire staff and travel in advance of a potential White House bid. If he officially launches a campaign, the PAC can spend money to support his candidacy.

Bush held his first PAC fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut on January 7 at the childhood home of his father, former President George H.W. Bush.

He has since taken his message on the road with a series of events across the U.S.

Supporters said in February that Bush had 60 fundraisers planned over the next few months.

