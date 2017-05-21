Jeb Bush on Trump: I told you so

Former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush reminded an audience on Friday that he long ago predicted a chaotic White House in under President Donald Trump.

“When I ran for office, I said he is a chaos candidate and would be a chaos president,” Bush said at the annual SALT hedge fund conference in Las Vegas, according to CNN.

“Unfortunately, so far chaos organizes the presidency right now.”

The Trump administration has been embroiled in numerous controversies in recent weeks, particularly after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey amid an investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election.

In his remarks, Bush went on to criticise Trump’s frequent tweetstorms, suggesting he just “stop tweeting” because it gives “our enemies all sorts of nuances and insights” into Trump’s mind.

Bush added that another problem Trump’s administration faces is its own officials’ penchants for leaking information to the press.

“I’ve never seen a White House as leaky as this one,” Bush said. “People should be fired if they’re disloyal to the president of the United States and leaking.”

But Bush conceded that Trump has made some “really good appointments,” such as Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.