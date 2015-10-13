Jeb Bush has a new plan to 'repeal and replace' Obamacare

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) is set to become the third major GOP candidate to introduce a plan to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, a feat that has eluded Republicans since the law’s passage more than five years ago.

Bush plans to unveil the plan Tuesday morning during a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

The plan, an outline of which was unveiled by his campaign Monday night, aims to foster “innovation,” lower health costs by providing tax credits to shoppers and promoting health-savings accounts, and place more control in state government rather than Washington.

Bush is the third major Republican candidate to release an Obamacare-centric plan, along with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) and Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R). Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) unveiled his healthcare proposals earlier this year before he suddenly dropped out of the race.

Bush’s entry highlights the extent of lingering Republican opposition to President Barack Obama’s signature legislative achievement, even as its provisions continue to kick in and the Supreme Court earlier this year upheld a key provision of the law.

“Obamacare, a government takeover of more than one-sixth of the American economy, epitomizes why Americans are fed up with Washington,” said Allie Brandenburger, a spokesperson for Bush. Jeb believes we must repeal Obamacare and offer a conservative vision and plan of health care for the future.”

In his plan, Bush proposes to “provide a tax credit for the purchase of affordable, portable health plans that protect Americans from high-cost medical events,” according to his campaign. His team said it would also “increase contribution limits and uses for Health Savings Accounts to help with out of-pocket costs.”

As part of its effort, however, the Bush campaign said it would introduce a “transition” plan for what it estimated were 17 million individuals it said have become “entangled in Obamacare.”

