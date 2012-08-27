Jeb Bush Scolds Obama: Stop Blaming My Big Brother For Your 'Failed Policies'

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush had some strong words for President Barack Obama on Sunday, telling him it’s “time to move on” from “blaming others” like his brother, former President George W. Bush, for the U.S.’ economic woes.



Jeb Bush appeared on “Meet the Press” Sunday with NBC’s David Gregory. Here’s their relevant exchange:

DAVID GREGORY: How much do you get your back up when you hear this president blame a lot of our economic condition on your brother, on his predecessor?

FMR GOV. JEB BUSH: I think it’s time for him to move on. I mean, he– look, the guy was dealt a difficult hand. No question about it. But he’s had three years. His policies have failed. And rather than blame others which– I know we were taught that that was kind of unbecoming overtime, you just can’t keep doing that. Maybe offer some fresh, new solutions to the problems that we face.

Obama does not always mention Bush by name, but a frequent theme of his campaign strategy is to say that a Republican administration under Mitt Romney will emulate the “same failed policies” of the “past decade,” much of the time Bush was in office.

Despite Jeb Bush’s insistence, though, it’s likely that Obama will continue the strategy through the election. That’s because, despite frequent Republican complaints, polls show that voters still put more blame on Bush than they do Obama.

A recent Pew Research centre report found that 44 per cent of those surveyed blamed Bush “a lot” for the middle class’ economic woes over the past decade, compared to 34 per cent who said the same about Obama.

In the “Meet the Press” interview, Jeb Bush also reiterated that he’s not thinking about running for president in 2016, telling Gregory that he’s “not there in my life.”

Watch Bush’s full appearance below, courtesy of NBC:



Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

