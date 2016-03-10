Jeb Bush is planning to meet with GOP candidates before their big showdown with Donald Trump

Jeb Bush is reportedly planning to meet with three of the remaining Republican candidates for president before the Florida primary next week, a Bush spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Ohio Gov. John Kasich will meet with Bush in Miami over the next couple days. The candidates will be in town for the Republican presidential debate Thursday night.

Bush will not meet with Donald Trump, the real-estate developer who is the clear frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

Bush ended his candidacy after disappointing showings in the first three states that cast votes for the nomination. In the months leading up to the contests, he went after Trump hard, calling him a “loser” and questioning repeatedly whether Trump had the right temperament to be president.

It’s unclear if Bush will endorse a candidate before the Florida primary, a crucial state that awards all of its 99 delegates to the winner.

Brett LoGiurato contributed reporting.

