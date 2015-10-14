Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio are about to headline dueling New York fundraisers

Florida’s two Republican presidential candidates are set to invade New York City this week for a round of fundraisers, about two weeks ahead of the next Republican presidential debate.

US Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) is scheduled to headline a fundraiser Wednesday night hosted by Philip Rosen, the co-head of the real-estate practice at Weil, Gotshal and Manges LLP. The fundraiser is $US1,000 per person or $US2,700 to be a co-host, according to the invitation obtained by Business Insider.

Bush, meanwhile, will be the main attraction at a breakfast reception Friday at the Hilton in midtown Manhattan, according to the invitation for that event obtained by Business Insider. The Bush breakfast is $US2,700 per supporter. Those who help raise and contribute a combined $US27,000 earn co-host status and a “photo opportunity.”

Some of the listed co-hosts on the Bush reception include Ken Lipper, a financier and the former deputy mayor of New York; Alex Navab, the head of Americas private equity at the firm KKR; former Barclays managing director Larry Wieseneck; and Scott Kapnick, the CEO of Highbridge Capital Management.

The list of the Rubio fundraiser’s attendees, a bit shorter overall, includes hedge-fund manager Daniel Arbess; Wayne Berman, the senior adviser for global government affairs at the Blackstone Group; Courtney Deduldig, the executive vice president of McGraw Hill Financial; and Joe Wall, the DC-based vice president of government affairs at Goldman Sachs.

The Rubio blitz comes amid a report that he could be on the verge of scoring one of the biggest donor prizes of the Republican field. Billionaire business mogul Sheldon Adelson, the president and chairman of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, is said to be leaning toward backing Rubio’s presidential bid, Politico reported on Monday.

Rubio’s campaign announced last week that it raised a bit more than $US6 million in the third quarter. The campaign also reported $US11 million cash on hand at the start of October. The Bush campaign hasn’t released fundraising figures for the third quarter.

The Bush campaign declined to comment. A representative for Rubio didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

