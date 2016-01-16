Jeb Bush to announce endorsement from Republican who dropped out of 2016 race

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) is emerging from Thursday night’s Republican presidential debate with an endorsement from one of his former rivals.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) is set to endorse Bush on Friday, Bush campaign spokeswoman Allie Brandenburger told Business Insider.

The announcement comes hours after Bush just finished debating in South Carolina on the Fox Business Network.

Graham withdrew from the race in December, and though he often polled at the bottom of the field, his support could be particularly impactful in his home state. South Carolina will be the third state to weigh in on the Republican presidential primary.

Politico first reported the endorsement.

