Jeb Bush just won the New Hampshire tie primary

The race for 2016 is neck and neck in New Hampshire.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) had the best showing in an online auction for neckties belonging to presumed GOP presidential hopefuls. His blue Isaia tie won with the highest bid of $US355 in the “First In The Nation Tie Auction,” which was hosted by New Hampshire’s Grafton County Republican Committee.

The Ferragamo tie from the closet of former New York Gov. George Pataki came in a close second with a final bid of $US350. Pataki’s tie had a special significance since it was the accessory he wore for his speech at the 2004 Republican National Convention.

The lowest offers were for former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore’s elephant patterned tie ($US76) and former Sen. Rick Santorum’s Paul Fredrick elephant patterned tie ($US57).

Likely White House contenders all chipped in to donate an accessory for the fundraiser, which the Grafton County GOP has held in each presidential cycle since 2008. The online auction closed this weekend and brought in more than $US3,000 to help local Republican candidates.

Grafton County Republican Committee Chair Bruce Perlo told Business Insider the majority of the bids came from the New Hampshire/New England area, with the exception of Bush. His tie was purchased by a woman from New York City.

Perlo said the tie auction is just one way local residents are gearing up for the campaign season as they rub shoulders with likely presidential aspirants flocking to the early primary state.

“We’re very, very, very, very, exited. They’re all fighting pretty hard,” he said.

Here’s how all the 2016 hopefuls ranked:

Grafton County Republican Committee 2015 Tie Auction: $US3,261.50

Former New York Gov. Jeb Bush’s striped Isaia tie: $US355.00 (30 bids)

Former New York Gov. George Pataki’s Salvatore Ferragamo stars and moons patterned tie: $US350.00 (46 bids)

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s JoS. A. Bank striped tie: $US255.00 (20 bids)

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal’s Perlis fleur-de-lis tie: $US251.00 (25 bids)

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s pin striped tie: $US225.00 (19 bids)

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Pronto-Uomo geometric tied: $US207.50 (12 bids)

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton’s Hoover Institute striped tie: $US203.50 (24 bids)

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s palmetto patterned tie: $US202.50 (2 bids)

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s Alynn tie patterned with elephants and U.S. flags: $US202.50 (27 bids)

Former Maryland Gov. Bob Ehrlich’s Vineyard Vine tie from the George W. Bush collection: $US150.00 (18 bids)

Ohio Gov. John Kasich: $US150.00 (1 bid)

Gov. Rick Perry’s Rivetz of Boston tie: $US144.50 (32 bids)

Donald Trump’s pink tie from the Donald J. Trump Signature Collection: $US142.50 (28 bids)

Dr. Ben Carson’s Giorgio Mariani striped tie: $US122.50 (6 bids)

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s paisley tie: $US91.00 (10 bids)

Carly Fiorina’s Cynthia Rowley scarf: $US76.00 (6 bids)

Former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore’s RNC elephant patterned tie: $US76.00 (6 bids)

Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum’s Paul Fredrick elephant patterned tie: $US57.00 (7 bids)

