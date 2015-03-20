Jeb Bush just hung out with Ludacris

@JebBush Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), left, and rapper Ludacris.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) has bros … in different area codes.

The likely presidential candidate met up with Chris Bridges — better known as the rapper Ludacris — at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday.

Bridges, a Georgia native, was there to be recognised for his Ludacris Foundation’s work, while Bush was there to meet with elected officials and advocate for education reform, according to Bush’s campaign.

“Never thought @Ludacris would be my opening act! His foundation does great work,” Bush tweeted excitedly alongside a photo of the two.

Business Insider reached out to Bush’s team to ask what is the former governor’s favourite rap song and inquire as to who he thinks is the greatest rapper of all time.

A spokesman said Bush was tied up at the moment in meetings and unable to answer the questions.

However, Bush was asked on Thursday about his favourite Ludacris tune.

Bush laughed and said, “I like ’em all.”

