Jeb Bush Is Reportedly Making 'Secret Visits' To Wall Street To Prepare For A 2016 Campaign

Reuters Jeb Bush speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2012.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) is reportedly moving ahead with his potential presidential campaign, meeting with potential donors and lining up support on Wall Street.

According to a Daily News report published Wednesday night, Bush visited an unnamed downtown Manhattan bank earlier in the week to secure financial backing for a potential White House bid. It wasn’t his first such trip, either.

“He’s been having these secret visits with guys who can write six and seven-figure checks,” a finance industry official told the paper.

In these visits, the official said Bush would discuss potential 2016 campaign topics, including the Keystone XL pipeline and immigration reform. Bush reportedly isn’t telling these potential donors whether or not he will run, but is simply looking to “assure money is there if he announces.”

Bush’s spokeswoman insisted he has yet to make up his mind about a presidential campaign.

“Governor Bush has not made a decision whether or not to run for president in 2016,” Bush spokeswoman Kristy Campbell told the News. “[He will] make a decision at the end of this year or the beginning of next.”

If he runs, Bush, the son of former President George H.W. Bush and the brother of former President George W. Bush, is expected to heavily court the Republican establishment and business community.

“He will get the backing,” SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci told Business Insider last month. “People will be stepping over themselves.”

